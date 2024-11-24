Cebuano chess master Mario Mangubat wins world senior title in Portugal

PORTO SANTO ISLAND, Portugal—Filipino FIDE Master Mario Mangubat has been crowned the new FIDE World Senior 65+ Rapid Champion.

The 66-year-old Mangubat, a native of Minglanilla, Cebu, claimed victory in the Rapid tournament at the 32nd FIDE World Senior Chess Championship, held on Saturday at the Hotel Baleira in Porto Santo Island, Portugal.

Mangubat’s participation was supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), chaired by Richard Bachmann, with commissioners Edward Hayco and Olivia “Bong” Coo; the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), led by chairman and president Cong. Prospero “Butch” Pichay Jr. and CEO/Executive Director GM Jayson Gonzales; the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), chaired by Alejandro “Al” Tengco; Victoria Sports Club; Nova Wellness Store; and Minglanilla, Cebu Mayor Rajiv Enad.

Mangubat scored 4.5 points in six games to clinch the title in the 65+ category. International Masters Aitkazy Baimurzin and Marat Primetov of Kazakhstan, both with 4.0 points, settled for second and third places, respectively.

Last Friday, Mangubat also won the bronze medal in the Blitz event of the FIDE World Senior 65+ category. Meanwhile, International Master Chito Danilo Garma secured the gold medal in the 50+ Blitz competition.

“I’m really happy with my performance today. Winning the Rapid event means so much to me. Aside from winning the bronze medal in the Blitz competition,” said Mangubat.

Other members of the Philippine team included International Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad and Coach Arena Grandmaster Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr.

