Father from Naga City, Cebu hacks son to death over rudeness

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reny Boy Basalo, 45, forbid his son from leaving their home in Naga City, Cebu on Saturday afternoon.

But Christian, 24, talked back and insisted on leaving. And while they argued, Reny Boy allegedly took out a bolo and hacked his son, hitting him on the neck.

Christian was already dead when he was brought to a private hospital in their area, according to Police Lt. Col. Verniño Noserale, chief of Naga City Police Station.

Noserales said that Reny Boy became very angry after Christian started to talk back and become rude, something that he would allegedly do every time that his father would scold him.

The hacking incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Basalo residence in Brgy. Cogon, Naga City.

“Sukad pa jud na sa una ilahang away, away amahan ug anak. As [per] version ni suspect na tatay, magtubag-tubag ug di gyud daw na maminaw niya iyahang anak,” Noserale said.

Noserale said that Reny Boy, a construction worker, was reportedly drunk when the hacking incident happened.

Rene Boy is currently detained at the detention facility of the Naga City Police while a parricide charge is being prepared for filing against him.

