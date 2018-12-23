THE NAME “Mira” is derived from myrrh, known in religious contexts as one of the gifts presented to Jesus by the Three Kings upon His birth.

At Mira, the myrrh oil is sourced from Middle East and is the key component in the Mira Signature Massage with its healing and therapeutic properties.

And now with Christmas already around the corner, it’s easy for us to get caught up in the holiday rush that we forget to pause and take a breath.

Which is why it’s quite timely for a chic and contemporary beauty space such as Mira to have opened its doors before we find ourselves in one of those bad hair days.

Mira Salon and Spa is designed with you in mind, a place where you can indulge in the luxury of having the most minute details thought out for you.

From a variety of salon and spa treatments to suit every wish and whim, to a well-curated selection of products handpicked from all around the world, Mira guarantees that customers get pampered only with the very best.

The services are personalized because Mira time is me-time.

“Price is what you pay but value is what you get,” said Johannah Esguerra, the proprietor of Mira Salon and Spa during its opening celebration at Robinsons Galleria.

Mira’s therapists and stylists are expertly trained in the latest practices and genuine standard to the Mira brand.

As for the hair styles, colors and treatments, Mira has products from Japan and Italy for a wide range of hair color options and treatments.

Mira is also proud of its BUCE (Beauty Utility by Creative Experts) chairs from Korea’s preferred brand of salon chairs.

The comfort and ease of sitting on this kind of chair is incomparable elsewhere.

Gone are the moments when you had to succumb to neck strains to get your hair dyed and washed.

Mira Salon and Spa has a VIP and a private room for those who prefer to rest and have their hair done exclusively.

Located at Basement 1 in Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Mira is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.