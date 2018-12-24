4.2 quake hits off Tawi-Tawi

By Inquirer.net | December 24,2018 - 09:22 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 quake struck off Tawi-Tawi on Christmas Eve, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

The quake centered 299 kilometers (km) southeast of South Ubian town of Tawi-Tawi.

The tremor with a depth of focus of 597 km and of tectonic origin was recorded at 5:28 a.m.

No expected aftershocks and damage could be expected following the quake, Phivolcs said.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where continental plates collide causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.