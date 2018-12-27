Celebrate another year of fun and friendship with PANDORA Friends

PANDORA, a world-renowned Danish jewellery manufacturer, has captured the true essence of friendship with the PANDORA Friends charms that embody characteristics we value in people. These charming and inspiring little pals capture the fun and playful aspect of style for the young and young-at-heart.

Bobby Bot, the faithful pet dog, reminds us to see things from more than one perspective. The charm comes in sterling silver with moving legs, flapping ears and a heart full of charm.

Bruno the Unicorn represents pureness and strength, and the belief that love can overcome any obstacle.

Space pal, Cosmo Tommy has an adventurous spirit which he loves to share with those around him, inspiring them to try new things.

Add an element of fun to your jewellery with PANDORA Friends charms available at the PANDORA Store at Level 1, Ayala Center Cebu.