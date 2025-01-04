LTO revokes 736 licenses due to drunk driving in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Violators of the anti-drunk driving law accounted for the highest number of licenses revoked by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in 2024, the agency revealed on Saturday.

Out of the 984 driver’s licenses canceled last year, 736 were due to violations of Republic Act (RA) 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, the LTO said.

The law prohibits driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances and refusing to undergo mandatory alcohol testing during road crashes.

Meanwhile, 130 driver’s licenses were nullified for violations of RA 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, while 94 were canceled for breaching RA 10930, the law extending the validity of driver’s licenses.

Twenty-four driver’s licenses belonging to individuals involved in viral social media videos and other complaints filed with the LTO Central Office were also revoked.

Various violations

Meanwhile, 639,323 motorists were apprehended for various violations while 29,709 motor vehicles were impounded in 2024.

“We hope that this year, there will be no minimal or even zero administrative cases with driver’s license revocation as a penalty because we in the LTO want all our motorists to be responsible and disciplined while using our roads,” said LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II in a statement.

“But let this also serve as a warning that your LTO will not hesitate to suspend and revoke as many driver’s licenses if it would lead to the safety of all road users. Kaya magtulungan po tayo (So we should help each other),” he added.

Last December 20, Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña called for an amendment to the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 to prohibit car drivers and motorcycle riders from driving even if they are merely “tipsy” or have consumed small amounts of alcohol.

He filed House Bill 11220, or the proposed Anti-Impaired Driving Act of 2024, which seeks to require random analysis of drivers through breathalyzers at toll booths and outside areas where alcoholic beverages are sold.

