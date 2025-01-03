NUSTAR Resort Cebu rings in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the island of endless possibilities, orchestrated an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, welcoming 2025 with a dazzling display of entertainment and vibrant energy.

The NUSTAR Boardwalk transformed into a captivating entertainment hub, setting the stage for a truly memorable night. Guests were treated to a mesmerizing array of performances, including a spectacular live show featuring the talented Centerfold band, breathtaking aerialist displays by inspiring beneficiaries of the CAMELEON Association, Inc., and an exhilarating three-hour open bar.

Throughout the evening, guests were captivated by a series of exciting performances, including juggling acts, acrobatics, stilt walking, unicycle riding, aerial hoop and silk performances, contortionist displays, and a dazzling pyro musical show that lit up the night sky at the stroke of midnight.

More Than Just a Countdown

This event was more than just a countdown; it was a celebration of hope, joy, and the exciting possibilities of the new year. By supporting the CAMELEON Association, Inc., NUSTAR demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and families.

A Night of Prizes and Excitement

The evening was filled with excitement as guests participated in thrilling raffle draws with incredible prizes, including a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and a share of ₱6M in prizes from renowned partners such as Fili Hotel, Cafe Laguna, Yeonhwa the Premium by Kaya, Porsche Design, Texas Roadhouse, and many more. Lucky winners also received overnight stays at prestigious hotels like Fili Hotel, Summit Galleria Cebu, and Summit Hotel Greenhills.

A New Year of Unforgettable Memories

This New Year’s celebration marks the beginning of an exciting journey at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. Trevor Hammond, SVP Gaming Operations shared exciting offerings this year guests can expect expansion of leisure and entertainment offerings particularly in its Sky Deck and Leisure Park. People should also watch out for their anniversary special in May and the launching of its signature events.

“Get ready to create unforgettable memories in 2025 with NUSTAR Resort and Casino!” – Trevor Hammond excitedly shared.

With its world-class entertainment, luxurious amenities, and commitment to community, NUSTAR Resort Cebu is poised to create unforgettable memories for guests throughout 2025 and beyond.