Sinulog Run 2025 draws 4,000 runners for Sunday’s race

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for the “Sinulog Run 2025” that will start and finish at the Pescadores Road in the Cebu Business Park on Sunday, January 5.

Veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running, that will man the running event, told CDN Digital that they will have over 4,000 runners answering tomorrow’s starting gun. The run is also co-organized by the KNC Entertainment Production.

The Sinulog Run 2025 is the first footrace in Cebu for 2025. It also serves as one of the activities for the opening salvo of the month-long Sinulog celebration here.

ALSO READ:

LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Schedule

Lee, Paraase rule Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

Tecson, Fernandez tops Cebu North Ultra Fun Run 100k run

According to Juarez, the bulk of runners will be competing in its longest distance, the 12-kilometer, and the shorter 6k distance.

The footrace’s route will traverse as far as V. Rama Avenue, Escario St. and vice versa.

Besides the 12k and 6k distances, there is also the 1k distance sub-divided into various categories: individual, kids with guardians, and the 1k pet run.

The finishers of the race will receive a finisher’s medal at the finish line. Also, runners can win exciting raffle prizes during the awarding.

The run will kick off at 4:30 a.m., starting with the 12k.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP