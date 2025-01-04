FACES OF CEBU: Jarond Mesina, 22, Toyota Team Cebu’s racing phenom

Cebu City, Philippines — Toyota Team Cebu (TCC) is revving up 2025 with its new generation of racing daredevils that will carry the team’s banner and legacy in the prestigious Toyota Vios Cup.

TCC introduced their three chosen drivers that will vie head-to-head against the country’s best racers in the Toyota Vios Cup. They are Rex Abrenilla, John Dale Dyenghong and their youngest, the 22-year-old phenom Jarond Mesina.

FACES OF CEBU: John Dale Dyenghong, 32, race car driver of Toyota Cebu Racing team

FACES OF CEBU: Rex Abrenilla, 44, seasoned racer for Toyota Team Cebu

The 22-year-old Mesina is poised to take Philippine motorsports by storm as he gears up for his debut in the elite super sporting class of the Vios Cup. With a combination of raw talent and a solid foundation in karting, Mesina is quickly establishing himself as a rising star in the Philippine racing scene.

Mesina’s journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. A product of years of hard work and dedication, he first honed his skills in go-kart racing at Cebu’s Kartzone, starting at just six years old.

By 18, he had transitioned to the Vios Cup, where his potential quickly became evident.

In the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Philippine Cup, Mesina displayed his true potential after he claimed third place overall in the sporting class, competing against veteran racers such as Danzel Waytan and Alain Alzona.

“Jarond is currently the most seasoned driver in Cebu, and his progression to the super sporting class is a testament to his immense potential,” said Carlo Anton Suarez, team manager of Toyota Team Cebu (TCC) and a former racing champion himself.

For Mesina, 2025 marks a turning point in his career as he moves up to the super sporting class—the professional tier of Vios Cup Racing.

The transition brings higher stakes and tougher competition, but Mesina is embracing the challenge head-on.

“It’s not easy, but I’m motivated,” he said.

“We’ve identified areas where we can improve, and I’m confident that with more practice and preparation, we can achieve our goals.”

His third-place finish in 2024 not only displayed his potential as one of the most talented young drivers in the Philippines but also showed he can perform under pressure.

Balancing racing with his studies as a graduating student at De La Salle University and responsibilities in his family’s seafood restaurant chain, Marina Seafood, Mesina displayed discipline and dedication to succeed in different fields.

“You have to work hard for it,” he admitted.

“Our team’s ultimate goal is to win the championship in the super sporting class, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Also, he noted that one of the key factors behind Mesina’s success is his strong bond with his team.

“Our team is also like a family. We get together not only on the track, but also where we hang out each other and have fun with things that doesn’t involve racing. We got each other’s backs,” he added.

“I know it’s tough, but I believe we can catch up with the other teams. It will take time, but I’m confident we’ll get there.”

With his focus set primarily on the championship and a promising racing career ahead, Jarond Mesina is undoubtedly one of the must-watch drivers in the Toyota Vios Cup.