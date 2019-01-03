Mary Poppins Returns to screens in SM Cinema

Bring your family and friends and watch the highly-anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns at your favorite SM Cinemas on January 8.

Mary Poppins Returns is a musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall, with a screenplay written by David Magee and a story by Magee, Marshall, and John DeLuca. Based on the book series of the same name by P. L.

Travers, the film is a sequel to the 1964 film Mary Poppins. In this all new sequel, which has a fresh sensibility yet celebrates the spirit of the original, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives after they experience a personal loss.

The enigmatic nanny is joined by her friend Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”), an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London. “Mary Poppins Returns” is directed by Rob Marshall (“Into the Woods,” “Chicago”) and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca (“Into the Woods”) and Marc Platt (“La La Land”).

Score your tickets at SM Cinemas in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.