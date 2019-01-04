Registration for 5k race of Cebu Marathon to re-open

Cebu City, Philippines – Those who want to join the 2019 Cebu Marathon can still do so as organizers will be re-opening the registration for the 5-kilometer distance race of the running event, which is now on its 12th edition.

“We will open 5k entries only on a limited basis on Jan. 9 at the Race Expo The Activezone Ayala Center Cebu. All other slots are sold out,” said Kenneth Casquejo, the president of the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC), organizer of the Cebu Marathon.

The much awaited event will be happening on January 13, 2019 and will start and end at the Cebu Business Park, wherein participants and spectators will be treated to another festive atmosphere.

Aside from the 5k distance, there is also the premier 42k and 21k. However, registration for the longer distances was already closed as they have already exceeded the target number of participants.

CERC is actually targeting 4,000 runners but as of January 1, 2019, the event already attracted 4,115 racers with 1,680 to compete in the 42k, 1,895 in the 21k and 540 runners in the 5k.

But as earlier mentioned, those wanting to join the 5k will still have a chance to enlist on January 9.

Gunstart for the 42k will be 3 a.m., 3:30 a.m. for the 21k and 4:30 a.m. for the 5k.

The 42k will have a seven-hour cutoff at 10 a.m., four hours for the 21k at 8 a.m. and one and a half hour for the 5k so runners must be in at 6:30 a.m.

Runners who will cross the finish line in the 42k and 21k will receive a finisher’s shirt and medal and a post race meal while finishers in the 5k will only get the post race meal.

Organizers have also assured that this year’s finisher’s medal will no longer be made in China but will be proudly Cebuano-made with a new design and of far better quality than the last.

The quality of the finishers medals was one of the concerns raised after last year’s edition of the Cebu Marathon. rcg