Imee Marcos skips admin sortie in Tacloban due to Duterte arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos skipped on Friday the administration-led ‘Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas’ campaign sortie in Tacloban.

She said she could not accept what was done to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 by the power of an arrest warrant issued from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The warrant was based on the grounds of crimes against humanity he allegedly committed during his administration when he waged a nationwide war against illegal drugs.

“Nagpapaumanhin ako sa mga kababayan kong Waray na hindi ako makakadalo sa rally mamaya sa Tacloban,” said Marcos in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

(I apologize to my Warays because I won’t be able to join the rally in Tacloban later.)

“Hindi ko matanggap ang ginawa kay [former President Rodrigo Duterte],” she blurted.

(I cannot accept what was done to former President Rodrigo Duterte.)

“Pinag-aaralan ko ang mga pangyayari upang maliwanagan ang sambayanan; makabuo ng makatotohanang solusyon patungkol sa pagtangay sa dating pangulo,” she said.

(I am studying the incident to help enlighten the public and come up with a realistic solution regarding the issue of the whisking off the former president.)

Political persecution

President Ferdinand Marcos earlier brushed off views that Duterte’s arrest could be political persecution.

According to the president, the government only complied with the Philippines’ commitments to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

He also emphasized that his administration did not collaborate with the ICC on Duterte’s case.

Marcos previously made a public declaration that his administration would not lift a finger to help the international tribunal.

“We are not communicating with the ICC. They have requested many documents from us, but we did not provide anything,” he recalled.

“However, we cannot refuse Interpol when they ask for our help in apprehending this person,” he noted.

