40 Dalaguete families leave homes due to threat of landslide

Due to incessant rains and for fear of being hit by a landslide, at least 40 families or around 200 individuals from the hinterland village of Dumalan in Dalaguete town have sought refuge inside a school in a neighboring barangay.

In her official Facebook page, Mantalongon Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairperson, Rhea May Ambrad, posted photos of the evacuees staying inside the classrooms of Mantalongon National High School.

Ambrad stated in her caption that the evacuees are residents of Sitio Maangtud which was identified as a landslide-prone area.

“Kapin sa 40 ka pamilya gikan sa Maangtud, Dumalan, Dalaguete ang kasamtangan nga ni evacuate sa Mantalongon National High School gumikan sa kusog nga bunok sa ulan. Matod pa sa usa sa mga lumulupyo nga naniguro sila ug evacuate kay kanhi na gideklarar nga landslide prone ang ilang lugar. Dali usab nga miresponde ang mga kadagkuan nga opisyal sa pag pahimutang sa mga evacuees,” she said.

Mantalongon is an adjacent barangay of Dumalan.

On Friday, January 4, the state weather bureau and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued an orange rainfall alert over the entire Cebu province due to the combined presence of a tail-end of a cold front, and the northeast monsoon, locally known as habagat.

They advised residents living in disaster-prone areas to be always on the lookout for flash floods and landslides which can happen when there is heavy rainfall. /rcg