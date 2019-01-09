DENR-7 reminds Sinulog participants to manage their waste

Amidst the festive mood during the activities for Sinulog 2019, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) urged pilgrims and tourists to manage their waste, especially during the grand parade on January 20.

“Dapat talaga we should be conscious of the waste that we generate during festivities,” Gonzales said in an interview with Cebu Daily News-Digital on Wednesday, January 9.

Gonzales said attendees of the Sinulog activities should avoid an incident like what happened at the Luneta Park in Manila on Christmas eve of 2018, where tons of garbage were left after the celebration.

Gonzales said the safety of the environment should remain a primary concern for both organizers and attendees during the Sinulog activiities.

Among Gonzales’ suggestion to pilgrims is to refrain from using single use plastic products, which are the top contributors of garbage.

Last year, the Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) hauled 219 tons of garbage after the Grand Parade, most of which were plastic water bottles and containers with leftover food.

“Kung makakapagdala talaga sila ng jugs, the better. But reality is medyo inconvenient. If they can’t refrain from using single-use plastics, they should at least keep hold of their trash until they see garbage bins where they can throw it, ” Gonzales said. /bjo