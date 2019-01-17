P50k worth of suspected shabu seized from shellcraft maker in Mambaling 

By Benjie B. Talisic | January 17,2019 - 08:10 AM

Cebu City, Philippines – A shellcraft maker was collared by the police in a buy-bust operation past midnight of Thursday, January 17, 2019, in Barangay Mambaling here.

49-year-old Prescila Mangila fell in the hands of the police after being caught with P50,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The buy-bust was conducted by the Mambaling Police Station headed by Chief Inspector Randy Caballes.

According to Caballes, they got information about Mangila’s alleged illegal drug activities from other arrested drug suspects.

Mangila is currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station. BJO