Cebu hopes for return of missing Argao pulpit panels

With the return of the Boljoon pulpit panels after about four decades, it turns out that another church in Cebu Province also lost its old pulpit panels many years ago.

Built from 1788 to the 1830s, the church of Argao still has—although now unpalatably gilded—its impressive retablos and pulpit with carved, polychromed panels, most likely similar in character to the Boljoon panels.

Details are sketchy on the designs of the panels and when these were stolen, but Cebu’s heritage sector is also hoping for their return.

Jobers Bersales, historian from the University of San Carlos and member of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church (CACCHC), said that all of Argao’s six panels are gone, replaced with newer ones.

He said that there are still no leads on the whereabouts of these objects.

Meanwhile, during the mass at Boljoon church upon the return of the panels, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma thanked everyone involved in the return of the panels to the “most beautiful pulpit.”

Momentous

A rarity today, he delivered his homily in the pulpit, his third time to do so in his 49 years as a priest and prelate.

He congratulated all Boljoonanons for the momentous occasion and mentioned that the pulpit panels are important “because the Word of God becomes alive when preached and when reflected upon, pamalandong sa atong kinabuhi (it’s an introspection into our lives).”

Prior to their return, the pulpit panels, which were donated to the National Museum in early 2024, underwent diligent conservation by experts tapped by the Calahe Environmental Consultancy.

Tats Rejante-Manahan and wood conservation specialist Cheek Fadriquela worked on the panels for several months, finishing the work in time for their return to the Patrocinio de Maria Santisima church on March 21.

In a statement, Calahe said, “The team did intensive material research and executed a conservation treatment plan to clean, consolidate, restore, and protect the panels so that they could have a longer life as they go back to Boljoon.” —CONTRIBUTED INQ

