Police: San Fernando barangay chief’s death may be linked to drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines â€“ The death of San Fernando barangay chief, Johnny Arriesgado, might be connected to the recent deaths of a municipal councilor in the same town and a detainee in Argao town, Cebu in the past week.

This was revealed by Chief Inspector Lymel Pasquin, the newly installed chief of the San Fernando Police, on their ongoing investigation of Arriesgado’s death. The barangay chief was ambushed on Wednesday night, January 16.

According to Pasquin, they received information that Arriesgado allegedly had links to the drug group or notorious drug lord, Frank Sabalones.

“We already have initial information but it is yet to be confirmed. There are some information that we cannot easily access,” said Pasquin.

The Police chief added that they are not discounting the possibility that the killings may be connected because it was merely a week since municipal councilor, Reneboy Dacalos, was also shot dead by unknown assailants in Barangay Poblacion on January 10.

The day prior to Dacalos’ death, Tolencio Ababon, an alleged “aide” of Sabalones, was also killed in an ambush as he was being transported from the Argao Police Station to the Argao Regional Trial Court.

However, Pasquin said that drugs is only one of the motives for the killing that they are looking into as they are also checking for any political rivalry or personal grudge as other motives for Arriesgado’s death.

“We are doing a backtrack on the life of the victim to check if he has any enemies who may be behind the killing,” said Pasquin.

Arriesgado was ambushed while in front of a cement factory in Barangay South Poblacion about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 16.Â Pasquin said that three unidentified assailants onboard a white van chased after Arriesgado and shot him multiple times. Arriesgado tried to avoid the shots and hit a parked motorcycle along the road as well as an individual who was buying food in a nearby barbecue store.

Arriesgado died on the spot after crashing the car. Pasquin identified the injured individual as Agnes Laureno who was immediately brought to the hospital for treatment./mga