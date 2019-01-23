Sinulog Idol Season 10 winner is shooting for the stars

Cebu City, Philippines – If Jessa Abaquita would describe her life right now in one song, it would be Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This.”

Abaquita believes that after two attempts of joining Sinulog Idol back in 2017 and 2013, the stars aligned for her last January 17, Thursday, at the Plaza Independencia when she won the Sinulog Idol Season 10.

“Naka relate ko’s song (A Moment Like This). As a grand champion of Sinulog Idol Season 10, maka ingon ko nga akoa na gyud ning moment kay dghang tawo ang nangandoy sa akong naabot karon,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The 20-year-old Talisay City native bested 11 other finalists in Sinulog Idol Season 10, a week-long singing competition under Sinulog Foundation Inc. activity produced by Soundtraxx Production Studios.

During the final round, Abaquita belted out Jeng Aguilar’s version of “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin.”

It was a good decision for her to sing Aguilar’s version since it was her favorite winning piece in several singing competitions.

Abaquita’s plans

It has been five days since she won Sinulog Idol Season 10 and fans are asking what is in store for her this year.

Abaquita said she wants to join national singing competitions like “Idol Philippines” and a possible comeback in “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

“I grab gyud dayon nako ang opportunity (if naa),” she said.

The “Idol Philippines” is an upcoming singing competition in ABS-CBN hosted by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez while the “Tawag Ng Tahalan” is an amateur singing competition in the noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

In 2018, she joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 2,” where fellow Cebuana singer Janine Berdin was hailed as the grand winner.

“Maybe mo kanta lang siguro ko og bagay gyud sa akong voice, more practice sa akong mga songs and disiplina sa tingog, katong mga bawl kaunon ug imnon,” she said.

She has to continue joining singing competitions for her to help her parents. She is also a breadwinner in the family.

Her father Bobby, 43, works as a barber while her mother Jenny, 41, is a full time housewife. Abaquita is the third of six siblings.

Another reason why she has to work hard because she is saving money to finance her college education.

Abaquita is now on her second year taking up Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management (BSHRM) at the University of the Visayas (UV). /bjo