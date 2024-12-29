FACES OF CEBU: Kim Canonigo, 30, Naturalist Painter from Toledo City

CONSOLACION, Cebu – As a cool breeze sweeps through Toledo City, the spirit of the holidays comes alive. It’s not just the vibrant parols lining the streets or the carolers filling the air with their jovial songs, Toledo’s celebration of the most wonderful time of the year also takes life through the gentle strokes of Kim Canonigo’s paintbrush.

Known for his evocative naturalist paintings, Kim’s journey to artistry is as vibrant and unique as the joy and warmth felt during the yuletide season celebrated around the world.

This week, CDN Digital features the life and work of Kim Canonigo, a son, a father, and a naturalist painter hailing from the western town of Toledo City in the Province of Cebu.

Born and raised in Toledo City

Kim Y. Canonigo, 30, discovered his passion for painting while growing up in Toledo City. Born into a family who struggled to make ends meet, Canonigo’s parents, busy raising his four siblings, entrusted him to his Lola Gloria. She became his rock, offering him unwavering love and support. Canonigo credits her care and guidance for shaping him into the person he is today.

As the years went by, Canonigo, with his aunt’s support, was able to attend school. It was during his elementary years that he uncovered his talent for drawing.



“Katong grade 2 ko naka realize na kamao diay ko mo drawing hehe katong naay gipadrawing amung maestra na baka,” Canonigo shares with CDN Digital.



Using old, worn-out pencils, he practiced tirelessly, turning his humble beginnings into a journey that has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

Deeply connected to Toledo, it but natural for Canonigo to pay homage to his hometown, which he considers his foundation through life’s ups and downs. His paintings often reflect the rural charm and the quiet strength of Toledo’s people, capturing the beauty and serenity of the life he knows so well.

Kim’s Artistic Journey and Challenges

Despite his love for art, Canonigo didn’t take it seriously at first, and when financial challenges arose, he struggled to continue his education. He couldn’t finish his studies due to money problems and, for a time, felt that his difficult situation would define his future.

But Canonigo refused to let it hold him back. Instead, he worked multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet while quietly nurturing his passion for painting, even if he couldn’t practice regularly.

“Mao tong nanarbaho ko ug bisag unsa kay ang arts sauna, wala pa man gyud nako seryosoha,” he shared.

Canonigo then worked at a water refilling station while also taking on a shift as a call center agent in the city. One day, a friend encouraged him to apply to an art group led by Sir Orley Ypon Ang Aroma. He took a chance, applied, and, thankfully, was accepted. There, he began experimenting with drawing and eventually moved on to painting.

Grabe ko ka struggle sauna gyud isip usa ka solo artist. Na overcome naku siya kay tungod wala ko mo give up isip usa ka artist. Nagpadayun ko bahalag pait kaayu ang kinabuhi ug mas nagkat-on pa ko ug maayu sa painting bahalag way kwarta.



His Journey to Mastering Naturalist Painting

Painting, according to Canonigo, must be made with a worry-free mind.

When he started painting and began earning significantly from it, he never forgot his original technique. He still returns to it, freeing his mind from worry by drawing line doodles and scrawls that don’t make sense at first until a shape emerges. From there, he lets his eyes guide him.

Over time, he made a habit of creating art every day, until he found his true passion for Naturalism—painting things and places exactly as he sees them, capturing their essence with precision.

“Nakamao ko gamay ani akong style ron tungod ra gyud sa sige nakug painting kada adlaw kay kada human sa ako painting, akong goal sunud painting dapat mas malabwan naku ang unang painting. Ug yes, ipadayun ra gyud ni naku akong style hangtud matiguwang ko,” he added.

When asked why his painting often depicts the way of life of Filipinos, Canonigo said it is because he wants to share the Filipinos’ way of life, especially for those who live and work outside the country.

“Gusto naku na bisag naa man sila sa laing lugar. Madala ug ma feel gihapon nila ang pagka Filipino pinaagi sa akong mga painting.

Canonigo’s message to his younger self

For this holiday season, Canonigo shares a message to his younger self, who endured countless hardships along the way. Much like the strokes of a masterpiece, each challenge he faced added depth and meaning to his journey. Now, having reaped the fruits of his labor, he is finally enjoying the rewards of what he has sown—both in life and in his art.

“You did a great job gyud this year self na naningkamot ta karong tuiga kay daghan kaayung nahitabo rong tuiga gyud. Akong plano karong 2025, mas panindoton pa gyud naku akong painting karong tuiga ug mas magkugi pa gyud ko.”

Kim Canonigo now lives in his own home with his loving wife, Cherime Bacunas Canonigo, and their 8-month-old son, Kylian. He promises to keep striving in life, while continuing to pursue his passion for the arts, one stroke at a time.