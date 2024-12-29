Woman stabbed to death inside e-jeep

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 42-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by her husband inside a modern jeepney or e-jeep in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, December 28, 2024,

The victim was a native of Argao town, and currently residing in Sitio Mahayahay, Brgy. Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, the suspect was her 44-year-old husband, a resident of Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspect used a pointed object to stab the victim.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the victim and the suspect had been separated for 12 years already.

Despite this, Torres said that the husband has been secretly following his wife, trying to find out if the victim has a new lover.

Authorities decided not to disclose the identities of the parties involved to respect the privacy of their families.

“Gasunod-sunod kini, continuous gihapon ang threat sa bana. Wala ka move-on ba, gasige gihapon ug sunod-sunod, sige gihapon siya ug kuan kun kinsay laki sa iyang asawa,” Torres said.

Before the crime occurred, Torres said that the victim rode the modern jeepney in a mall in North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

However, the husband followed and also rode the modern jeepney.

“Giingnan pa gani sa asawa ang driver nga ayaw na pasakya,” he added.

When they reached the said place, the husband suddenly stabbed his wife using a pointed object. The wife sustained six stab wounds in the different parts of her body.

The stabbing created tension and commotion, wherein a 53-year-old woman also died during the attack after suffering from cardiac arrest while attempting to get out of the modern jeepney. She also reportedly vomited blood before succumbing to her injuries.

The suspect immediately fled away.

But during a hot pursuit operation, he was arrested at his workplace – at a private school in Mandaue City, at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Torres said that they are still waiting for the result of its medical examination.

The suspect also denied committing the crime and alleged that he was at his workplace when the incident happened, as they were having a Christmas party.

But the driver and the conductor of the modern jeepney positively identified the suspect.

Torres is also verifying the report that the modern jeepney driver and the victim had a relationship.

“Wala man sad nisulti ang driver, mismong ang suspek dili gani siya moangkon sa krimen. Pero ang istorya lagi nga naay relasyon ang driver ug ang victim,” he said.

Torres said that currently, the suspect was detained at their detention facility wherein he will face charges of parricide./mme

