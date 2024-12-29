cdn mobile

PCSO: Second 6/55 jackpot winner for December bags P202.5M

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | December 29,2024 - 12:38 PM

File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The second jackpot winner of Grand Lotto 6/55 this December is now P202.5 million richer, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PCSO said the lone bettor aced the winning numbers of 45-46-33-23-03-48, which were announced during the regular draw on Dec. 28 (Saturday).

Last Dec. 16, a lone bettor won P55.6 million.

So far this year, there were only eight Grand Lotto 6/55 winners, one of whom brought a jackpot worth P698.8 million.

Meanwhile, another major game, Lotto 6/42, which offered a prize of P21.3 million, had no winner.

