PCSO: Second 6/55 jackpot winner for December bags P202.5M
MANILA, Philippines — The second jackpot winner of Grand Lotto 6/55 this December is now P202.5 million richer, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
PCSO said the lone bettor aced the winning numbers of 45-46-33-23-03-48, which were announced during the regular draw on Dec. 28 (Saturday).
Last Dec. 16, a lone bettor won P55.6 million.
So far this year, there were only eight Grand Lotto 6/55 winners, one of whom brought a jackpot worth P698.8 million.
Meanwhile, another major game, Lotto 6/42, which offered a prize of P21.3 million, had no winner.
ALSO READ:
More than P259M Ultra Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Dec. 27
Lone bettor from Metro Manila bags P28.5-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot
Successive lotto wins baffle Pimentel
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.