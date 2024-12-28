Your guide to the Metro Manila Film Festival MMFF 2024: Movies to watch at SM Cinema

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 is here, bringing a lineup of exceptional Filipino films to SM Cinemas nationwide! From heart-fluttering romances to spine-chilling horrors and adrenaline-pumping action, there’s a story for every kind of moviegoer.

Here’s SM Cinema’s guide to this year’s MMFF featured films, including why they deserve a spot on your watchlist.

My Future You

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

Karen (Francine Diaz) and Lex (Seth Fedelin) meet through an online dating app, only to discover that they live 15 years apart—connected by a magical comet. As they work together to change the past and alter their destinies, they navigate a love story that defies time.

Why Watch It: With its blend of romance, humor, and fantasy, this film offers a touching reminder that love can overcome any barrier—even time.

Uninvited

Genre: Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Set in a billionaire’s opulent mansion, this gripping thriller unfolds during a grand birthday celebration. As the night spirals into chaos, buried secrets, shocking revelations, and eerie encounters take center stage.

Why Watch It: A perfect mix of suspense and drama, this film promises edge-of-your-seat thrills and jaw-dropping twists.

Topakk

Genre: Action, Thriller

An ex-special forces operative (Arjo Atayde), struggling with PTSD, must protect a woman (Julia Montes) targeted by a corrupt police squad linked to a dangerous drug cartel. Brace yourself for high-octane action and emotional depth.

Why Watch It: If you love intense fight sequences and gripping storytelling, this film will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Hold Me Close

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

After seven years of traveling, Woody (Carlo Aquino) meets Lynlyn (Julia Barretto) in Japan, a woman with the unique ability to sense whether someone will bring joy or harm with a mere touch. Their connection takes viewers on an emotional and magical journey.

Why Watch It: This film beautifully explores love, destiny, and the search for belonging, making it a must-watch for romantics at heart.

Espantaho

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

As Monet and her mother Rosa grieve the loss of their family patriarch, eerie secrets unravel during the nine days of pasiyam. What begins as mourning soon transforms into a sinister tale of malevolent forces.

Why Watch It: Fans of Filipino supernatural horror will relish this deeply atmospheric and culturally rooted tale.

And the Breadwinner Is…

Genre: Family, Drama, Comedy

Bambi Salvador (Vice Ganda), an OFW working in Taiwan, returns to her hometown in Pampanga to find her family home in ruins. Together, they revive Papsy’s Panaderyuh, a bakery and funeral parlor. Also starring Eugene Domingo and Joel Torre, this heartfelt film celebrates resilience and the sacrifices of breadwinners.

Why Watch It: With its mix of humor and heart, this tribute to OFWs will leave you inspired and teary-eyed.

Green Bones

Genre: Suspense, Drama

The tension mounts as a notorious criminal, Domingo Zamora (Dennis Trillo), plans his release, while correctional officer Javier Gonzaga (Ruru Madrid) fights to keep him locked up. This gripping story of power and justice unfolds within the walls of a high-security prison.

Why Watch It: Perfect for fans of dark, suspenseful dramas, this film is packed with moral dilemmas and intense performances.

Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital

Genre: Horror

A group of Filipino amateur ghost hunters takes on the notorious Xinglin General Hospital in Taiwan, one of the most haunted places in Asia. Starring Jane De Leon, Enrique Gil, MJ Lastimosa, Raf Pineda, and Ryan “Zarckaroo” Azurin, prepare for spine-chilling discoveries and unexpected horrors.

Why Watch It: If you’re a fan of paranormal stories, this film offers hair-raising scares and gripping storytelling.

Himala: Isang Musikal

Genre: Musical, Drama

In this adaptation of a beloved classic, Elsa’s (from the impoverished town of Cupang) claim of a divine vision during an eclipse draws thousands of desperate pilgrims. But as the line between faith and deception blurs, chaos ensues.

Why Watch It: The musical retelling of a Filipino masterpiece directed by Pepe Diokno and a script he co-wrote with Ricky Lee makes this a must-see for theater and film enthusiasts alike.

The Kingdom

Genre: Action, Drama

Set in an alternate version of the Philippines, The Kingdom takes you to the Kaharian ng Kalayaan, an uncolonized land rife with intrigue and power struggles. It’s a tale of loyalty, freedom, and fighting for what’s right, starring Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual, Cristine Reyes, Sue Ramirez, and Sid Lucero.

Why Watch It: With its unique premise and intense action sequences, this film is both a visual and emotional spectacle.

Don’t miss out on these MMFF 2024 entries!

Catch these must-see Filipino films at SM Cinemas this holiday season. From heartwarming stories to thrilling escapades, MMFF 2024 promises unforgettable cinematic experiences for everyone.

