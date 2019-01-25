OPM stars to perform in Cebu on Feb. 2

Cebu City, Philippines – Three of the best Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars in the country will serenade Cebuanos at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on February 2, Saturday.

In a message sent to Cebu Daily News Digital, “D Total Performer” Darren Espanto confirmed that he will be performing with “Fearless Diva” Jona and “Asia’s Nightingale” Lani Misalucha for ”The Aces” concert.

“We chose Cebu po as our first leg ng ‘The Aces’ because we want to treat the Cebuanos for a pre-valentine show and at the same time, [a show] for the Chinese community in Cebu who will be celebrating the Chinese New Year din po,” Espanto said.

“The Aces” is directed by Marvin Caldito and produced by CCC Productions. After Cebu, CCC Productions will bring “The Aces” at SMX Convention Center in Davao City on March 2 and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 30.

Espanto rose to fame when he finished second place during the first season of “The Voice Kids Philippines” in 2014.

He may be the youngest of these three OPM stars but the 17-year old singer and actor has established his name in the show business industry.

Espanto’s first album titled “Darren was a certified Double Platinum in 2014. He had his debut film in 2018 with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla for the blockbuster movie, “The How’s Of Us.”

The “Fearless Diva” and “Asia’s Nightingale”

In 2005, Viray made history as the first grand winner of “Pinoy Pop Superstar” in GMA Network hosted by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.

The “Fearless Diva” then inked a contract with ABS-CBN in 2016 and changed her stage name from Jonalyn Viray to Jona.

For Misalucha, this is one of her biggest concerts after she signed with Star Music in October 2018.

She served as one of the judges in “The Clash”, a singing competition in GMA Network in July 2018 where Cebu’s pride Golden Cañedo was hailed as the grand winner. /bjo