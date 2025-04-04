Lida Maria Aguilar: Art through a woman’s perspective

At the recently opened Kyureto Gallery in SM J Mall, two paintings stood out, at least to me, among the works featured in the Visual Perspective Exhibit by Cebu Artists Inc. With a distinctly feminine perspective, the two still life pieces conveyed a deeper narrative, using everyday objects to explore and reflect on the complexities of womanhood.

Lida Maria Aguilar, one of just three women visual artists in Cebu Artists Inc., transforms ordinary possessions into powerful symbols in her work. Her iconic denim jackets appear frequently in her pieces, carrying deliberate meaning.

The Symbolic Language of Everyday Items

“For me, denim represents a woman,” Aguilar explains in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. “Whether easily washed or not, that’s what a woman is.” This fabric becomes her metaphor for female resilience and strength. Contrasting with denim’s toughness, she incorporates delicate elements: “That’s what lace is. No matter how strong a woman is, she has a soft spot for her family, her boyfriend, her husband.” This juxtaposition of strength and tenderness forms the core of her artistic expression.

Aguilar’s still life paintings elevate common domestic scenes into contemplative moments. Her “Once a Week” piece explores laundry, traditionally associated with women’s work, as a meditative ritual rather than a limitation. “I have a habit of hanging things that aren’t being used,” she reveals about her compositional choices. “This represents the act of taking off your hat, which symbolizes the different roles you take—as a mother, as a daughter. It represents that time when you can rest for a while.”

A sunflower appears as a motif in her other work, she explained that she chose this flower because it somehow embodies her spiritual approach to life’s challenges. “Sunflowers face the sun. For me, when everything gets tough, I pray,” she shares. “There are times when you want to give up, but then you notice sunflowers facing and adoring the sun.”

This image becomes her visual metaphor for perseverance. It somehow has that touch of happiness—even amid difficulties, we still find ways to be happy.

Claiming Space Through Art

Aguilar’s work represents more than just personal expression—it’s a bold statement about women claiming their place in the art world. In a field historically dominated by men, each brushstroke asserts that women’s perspectives are not only valid but essential to the cultural conversation.

Her art reminds us that creative spaces grow richer when diverse voices are welcomed. Her works are an invitation to other women artists to take up space unapologetically, to transform their unique experiences into art that speaks universal truths.

As Aguilar herself advises to women in her field: “Do your own thing. Don’t mind it… Don’t limit yourself because you’re a woman. Just do it. You will still be recognized, whether you’re a man or a woman, as long as you do your own thing.”

By celebrating artists like Aguilar, we honor not just their individual achievements, but the courage it takes to claim one’s space in a world that hasn’t always made room. Her paintings, depicting the objects of daily life, ultimately become powerful statements about presence, persistence, and the profound beauty of the feminine perspective.

For more information about Cebu Artists Incorporated, visit their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cebuartistsincorporated.

To explore more works by Cebuano artists, check out Kyureto Gallery, SM J Mall’s newest creative space, located on the second level across from SM Appliance Center. The gallery regularly hosts art masterclasses, workshops, and exhibitions that highlight the talent of Cebuano visual artists.