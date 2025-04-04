Lugang Café lands in Cebu, ushering a new era of firsts at SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls brings another exciting new addition to Cebu’s vibrant food scene with the opening of Lugang Cafe at SM Seaside City Cebu on April 2, marking its first branch in the Visayas.

Lugang Café opens, with more global flavors on the horizon

“Our goal has always been to offer more choices and new experiences to communities we serve,” said SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan. “With brands like Lugang Café and other first-in-Cebu dining concepts, we hope to add to Cebu’s already diverse and exciting food landscape.”

Continuing a flavorful momentum

Lugang Café adds to a growing roster of international dining brands recently introduced by SM in Cebu. Earlier this year, Hoshino Coffee, known for its soufflé pancakes and specialty Japanese brews, and Yakiniku Like, a fast-casual Japanese grill, opened at SM J Mall, further reinforcing SM’s role as a gateway for unique global flavors.

Now, Lugang Café brings its authentic Taiwanese cuisine to the vibrant mix, enhancing the diverse options available to Cebuano food lovers.

The future of food is bright at SM

SM’s commitment doesn’t stop here. Within the first half, Manam and Ooma, two of The Moment Group’s most popular culinary concepts, will open at SM City Cebu, further invigorating the food scene.

From bringing in Michelin-starred experiences like Tim Ho Wan and Hawker Chan in years past, to now building a fresh portfolio of firsts, SM’s leadership in lifestyle innovation remains as strong as ever. With Lugang Café setting the tone for what’s to come, the table is set—and Cebu is ready for its next culinary chapter.

