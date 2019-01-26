Momoland wants to visit Cebu

Cebuano fans of Korean girl group Momoland must be delighted that the famous girl group wants to visit Cebu.

During Momoland’s press conference for their fan meet held last Friday, January 25, in Metro Manila, the members of the group behind the international hits “Bboom Bboom” and “BAAM” said they would want to visit Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu.

A video of the press conference uploaded by KPop-blogging community Korean Krungy on YouTube showed Nancy, Yeon Woo, JooE, Hyebin, Ahin, Daisy, Nayun, Taeha, and Jane being asked what other places they want to visit in the Philippines.

JooE was the first to grab the microphone when the question was announced, but all the members answered in chorus: “Boracay! And Cebu!”

This is the second time for Momoland to visit the Philippines. The first as in August last year.

Today, Saturday (January 26), the group is set to hold a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. /elb