Miami Open: Eala, Filipino teener, upsets Aussie Open champ Keys

MIAMI GARDENS, United States — Fifth-seeded American Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion, crashed out of the Miami Open on Sunday suffering a shock loss to 19-year-old Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala.

The 6-4, 6-2 win for the teenager prompted her to hug her team and celebrate passionately after she became the first Filipino woman in the Open Era to beat a top-10 opponent since the ranking system came into being in 1975.

READ:

Djokovic makes tennis history for most Grand Slam matches played

Moalboal concludes 2024 with action-packed tennis tilt

Alex Eala gears up for Madison Keys after ‘special win’ at Miami Open

Eala, the 2022 U.S. Open girls’ singles champion, who has been based to the Rafael Nadal academy in Mallorca since she was 13, will now take on Spain’s Paula Badosa for a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Growing up it was tough. … You didn’t have anyone from where you’re from to pave the way. Of course you had many people to look up to around the world, but I think — I hope this takes Filipino tennis to the next step,” Eala said in her on-court interview.

Keys, who was badly beaten by Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells semi-finals, conceded she was well short of her best form.

“My serve was not really there today and I just kind of felt a little flat — and when you are playing someone who makes a ton of balls back and absorbs really well, that’s not really the keys to success,” said the American.

Iga Swiatek overcame a determined Elise Mertens to secure a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory and take her place in the last 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for a record 25th straight event.

Second-seeded Swiatek has not lost before the last 16 at this level since Cincinnati 2021.

The Pole was 5-2 up in the first set but Mertens fought back to make it 5-5 before Swiatek was able to regain her dominance in the tie-break.

Patience pays off

Swiatek didn’t look back from that point on as she made short work of the second set and she acknowledged she had struggled on her serve. Her first service percentage went from 60% to 79% in the second set.

“In the first set, my serve wasn’t working perfectly. I’m glad I was patient enough to just work for it, and in the second set I felt much better,” Swiatek said.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the 22nd seed, overcame 15th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova to move into the fourth round with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win.

In the men’s draw, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won his first title in over a year last month at Dubai, fell to 24th-seeded American Sebastian Korda 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

“It’s awesome. I was born in Florida. My whole family is here. It’s just a lot of fun to play here and get my first Top 10 win of the year,” said Korda.

“I tried to serve well, tried to come to the net when I could, and I’m just happy with my performance today,” he said.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov battled to a 6-7 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5 win over Karen Khachanov in a contest in which the baseline predictably dominated.

The 33-year-old’s victory, secured over two hours and 38 minutes, made Dimitrov the fourth active player to tally 100 Masters 1000 hard-court wins.

“It’s great. Last year I think I hit 100 wins indoors, now this. It’s beautiful I think every time you hit such a milestone,” said Dimitrov.

“We know each other very well, we practice with each other a lot, so there weren’t really secrets. At the end of the day, it came down to a few points.”

Later on Sunday, fourth seed Novak Djokovic is in action against Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP