10 electric vehicles you can buy in Cebu to drive a greener future

As Earth Hour approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how we can make sustainable choices—not just for an hour, but for the long run. One impactful way to contribute to a cleaner planet is by switching to electric vehicles (EVs).

With more options available in Cebu than ever before, here are 10 electric vehicles that combine sustainability, innovation, and performance.

BYD SEAL 5 DM-i

A perfect blend of efficiency and power, the BYD SEAL 5 DM-i is designed for those who want extended range without compromising on sustainability. It offers an all-electric range of 115 km, and when combined with its onboard charger, it extends to over 1,000 km.

Whether you’re driving within the city or taking on a long journey, this vehicle ensures a smooth, quiet, and highly efficient ride. Inside, its 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and multiple drive modes make every journey a tech-savvy experience. Spacious and comfortable, the SEAL 5 DM-i is ideal for both daily commutes and road trips.

BYD SHARK 6 DMO

For those who crave adventure and power, the BYD SHARK 6 DMO is built to handle any terrain while maintaining a sustainable footprint. This electrified powerhouse boasts a combined range of up to 800 km, thanks to its advanced hybrid system. Built on BYD’s Super DMO off-road platform, it features 230mm ground clearance, exceptional torsional rigidity, and reduced weight, making it a beast on rugged roads.

Inside, it’s just as impressive with DiPilot advanced driver assistance, a 360-degree camera, and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen for maximum safety and convenience. If you’re looking for an electric vehicle that can handle both urban streets and off-road trails, this is it.

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic

The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic is a compact electric vehicle that seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability. Its futuristic design makes it a head-turner on the road, appealing to those who love a sleek and modern look. But it’s not just about aesthetics—the Atto 3 is packed with cutting-edge EV technology, ensuring an efficient and high-tech driving experience.

Powered by the BYD Blade Battery and e-Platform 3.0, it delivers up to 71% savings on energy consumption and maintenance costs compared to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways, this EV proves that sustainability can be stylish and practical.

BYD Tang

Luxury meets sustainability with the BYD Tang, an all-electric 7-seater SUV designed for those who want the best of both worlds. This vehicle exudes sophistication with its Nappa leather interiors, European wood finishes, and space-grade aluminum details.

Beyond its luxurious feel, it’s also packed with advanced safety and EV features, including lane-keeping assistance, cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. With a 530 km range on a single full charge, the BYD Tang proves that you don’t have to compromise on performance to be eco-friendly.

BYD Seal

Designed for pure electrification, the BYD Seal is built to give drivers an electrifying experience with its impressive power and aerodynamically sleek appearance. Its AWD Performance model delivers 529 Ps, 670 Nm of torque, and a breathtaking 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.8 seconds, making it one of the fastest EVs on the road today. With an impressive range of up to 580 km, it ensures long-distance travel without range anxiety.

The Seal also boasts an advanced Cell-to-Body (CTB) chassis, providing enhanced safety and driving stability. Packed with DiPilot Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Intelligent Cruise Control, and a 360°-view Camera, the BYD Seal is a powerhouse on wheels.

Wuling Bingo

Compact, stylish, and incredibly efficient, the Wuling Bingo is perfect for urban dwellers who want an affordable yet high-performance electric vehicle. Its 4-door hatchback design offers ample interior space while remaining sleek and maneuverable in city traffic. With a cruising range of up to 333 km and a top speed of 105 km/h, it’s well-suited for daily commutes and short trips. Safety is a priority with dual airbags, ABS, and a reinforced crash-support structure.

Unlike traditional cars that burn fuel in traffic, the Bingo consumes only 3-5% battery power, making it cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Wuling Baojun Yep

The Wuling Baojun Yep is the ideal blend of rugged capability and electric efficiency. Designed as a compact SUV EV, it combines a 303 km range with an LTO certification for expressways, making it perfect for both city commutes and long-distance adventures.

The 50 kW motor with 140 Nm torque ensures a powerful yet smooth driving experience, while its waterproof IP68 battery enclosure provides added safety in all weather conditions. Whether you’re exploring off-road terrain or simply navigating city streets, the Wuling Baojun Yep is built for versatility.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

For those seeking premium luxury in an electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQA offers an elegant blend of style and sustainability. Its black panel grille, sculpted LED headlamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels give it a bold presence on the road. Inside, luxury abounds with ARTICO leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a high-tech Widescreen Cockpit.

With a 495 km range, this EV delivers efficient performance without compromising on luxury. Fast DC charging up to 100 kW allows for quick and hassle-free recharging.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Redefining spacious electric mobility, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a 7-seater EV that prioritizes both comfort and sustainability. Its 473 km range, premium materials, and split-folding seats offer flexibility for families and road trips.

The THERMOTRONIC climate control and a 10.25-inch digital display provide an elevated driving experience, while 100 kW fast charging ensures quick recharges on the go.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

With an impressive 682 km range, the Mercedes-Benz EQE is at the forefront of electric vehicle performance. This sedan exudes luxury with its AMG-inspired design, sleek aerodynamic body, and signature black panel grille.

Packed with intelligent safety systems, including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and a 360° camera, it ensures top-tier security for every drive. Combining 292 hp with 565 Nm torque, the EQE delivers a seamless, high-powered electric experience.

Switch Off, Drive Electric, and Make a Difference

As we turn off the lights for Earth Hour, let’s think about long-term sustainability. With EVs becoming more accessible in Cebu, making the switch to electric is one of the most impactful choices we can make. Whether it’s for luxury, efficiency, or adventure, there’s an electric vehicle for everyone.

