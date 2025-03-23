FACES OF CEBU: Ferl John Pacaldo, Fire Volunteer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ferl John Pacaldo was one of the many firefighters who quickly responded to a residential fire in Brgy. Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City last Monday, March 3, 2025.

The experienced Pacaldo entered one of the burning homes together with his colleagues rushing to extinguish the flames and rescue any trapped victims.

While inside, a whine coming from the corner of the house caught his attention. He immediately checked and found a dog, chained up and unable to escape while the flames spread around the house.

Pacaldo immediately brought the dog outside to safety and tried to save its life with the help of other firefighters. Despite their best efforts, the dog sadly passed away due to extreme heat and suffocation.

After a video footage for their rescue attempt was shared on social media, Pacaldo and his colleagues were praised as heroes by the public.

Many netizens were touched by their extensive efforts to help the animal and for refusing to give up it until it gave its last breath.

“As NARF fire advocates, we still tried to revive gyud sa dog. We did our best nga basin mabuhi pa diay,” Pacaldo said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(As NARF fire advocates, we still tried to revive the dog. We did our best, hoping that it might still survive.)

In response to the public’s praise, Pacaldo emphasized that their primary goal, as firefighters, is to save all forms of life.

“We were trained to save lives. So wa man siya nag-specific og [only] human lives (It didn’t specifically mean only human lives),” he said.

This edition of CDN Digital’s Faces of Cebu dives deeper into the life of one of the many brave fire volunteers risking their lives to help in time of emergencies.

Pacaldo started out his career in public service as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in the year 2021.

He received his training and gained his certificate through a program offered by a nationwide rescue team in Antipolo, Rizal.

Pacaldo, even as a young boy, had always been passionate about helping others. And to make his dream come true, he quit college to grab the opportunity of being a medical responder.

In 2022, he decided to return to his hometown in Badian, southern Cebu and volunteered for the disaster response team due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Pacaldo found his life’s purpose in helping others in need. He shared with CDN Digital that being someone people can rely on for help has made him feel content and motivated.

Nothing could have ever prepared Pacaldo, however, for the tragedy that would lead to him pursuing a different path in life.

In November of 2022, he lost the one person he loved the most in the world – his 2-year-old son.

A distraught Pacaldo held his dengue-stricken son in his arms as the ambulance rushed to a hospital in Cebu City.

The events of that fateful day remain to be a vivid memory in Pacaldo’s mind – reminding him of how he was unable to save his only child from death.

Because of complications, the boy suffered septic shock and was declared dead on arrival by the time they arrived at the hospital.

The passing of his beloved son sent Pacaldo into a downward spiral that took him a fairly long time to come back from. To this day, he looks at photos of his late son while he was healthy and happy in order to keep his memories alive.

Pacaldo then decided to become a firefighter to honor his late son who adored everything related to the profession. The boy’s favorite cartoon character was a fireman and he always got excited when he heard the siren of firetrucks.

“Akong gi-push ang akong pagka fire auxiliary because I was inspired my son nga ganahan siya ma fireman…Since wala naman siya, akong gi-make into a reality,” shared Pacaldo.

(I pursued being a fire auxiliary because I was inspired by my son, who wanted to become a firefighter. Since he’s no longer here, I made it a reality.)

With this goal in mind, he joined a training program by the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City. After earning his certificate, he joined the privately-owned non-governmental organization NARF Brigade as a fire volunteer in 2023.

When asked why he chose to be volunteer instead of a full-time firefighter, Pacaldo said that he wanted the option to look for other forms of employment.

As a fire volunteer, he does not receive any salary. The organization, however, provide him with meals and a shelter.

To earn a living, Pacaldo worked at a business process outsourcing (BPO) company for several years. He lived a double life as an office employee by day and a fire auxiliary during his time off.

His daily routine consisted of going to work, getting home after his shift, and volunteering at the brigade for emergency response operations.

Pacaldo recalled that there were times when he would receive the alarm requesting for assistance while asleep at home. Nevertheless, he would immediately get up from bed, put on his protective gear, and rush to the location of the emergency.

Pacaldo was able to endure this kind of life due to his sense of commitment. He said that the exhaustion did not matter to him as he was committed in helping others whenever he could.

He would wake up everyday ready to respond to a call for help from anyone. His determination to save others, just like his son would have wanted him to do, has never faltered no matter how exhausted his body would get.

“Although I failed to give life sa akong bata (to my son) but I have to ensure that I can give life to others as long as naay tay (we gave) opportunity mohelp (to help),” said Pacaldo.

Pacaldo plans to continue serving as a fire volunteer at the NARF Brigade in the years to come. His one and only ambition for his future is to continue helping the residents of Cebu City and neighboring communities.

His heart and mind is full of determination to live out the life his son would have had if only fate had been kinder. This purpose, according to him, outweighs any need to get money or buy any material objects.

“For me, financial is supplementary to what we call dreams…Maybe my purpose, for losing my son, is I have to give time to others, for the community,” said Pacaldo.

To young kids everywhere, not just for those dreaming to become a fireman, Pacaldo’s advise is to never stop dreaming no matter what curveball life unexpectedly throws at you. He also urged them to be compassionate to everyone, especially to animals.

“Continue to pursue your dreams regardless of the status you currently have. Don’t stop chasing your dreams. And once you have it, continue dreaming,” stated Pacaldo. /clorenciana