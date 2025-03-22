5 ways to make Earth Hour count with Visayan Electric

On March 22, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, millions across the globe will participate in Earth Hour by switching off their lights. This worldwide initiative reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect the environment—a call to action for individuals, businesses, and communities to reflect on their energy consumption and commit to a more sustainable way of living.

In Cebu, where rising sea levels and increasingly powerful typhoons pose a growing threat, our participation in Earth Hour is more important than ever. Visayan Electric Company highlights that while engagement in Earth Hour saw a decline after peaking in 2015, recent years have shown a renewed interest in sustainability.

How You Can Make the Most of Earth Hour

Beyond turning off your lights, there are many impactful ways to make the most of Earth Hour. This hour serves as a time of reflection, connection, and action. It’s an opportunity to slow down, appreciate the world around us, and think about the steps we can take to live more sustainably. Here are five meaningful ways to truly maximize your Earth Hour experience:

Relax & Recharge. Use this hour to meditate, pray, or simply enjoy the peaceful ambiance of candlelight. Disconnecting, even for an hour, can help reset your mind and body. Unplug & Unwind. Step outside and appreciate the night sky. Stargazing is a simple yet profound way to reconnect with nature and appreciate the beauty of our planet. Socialize & Bond. Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones. Play board games, share meaningful conversations, or enjoy a candlelit dinner together. Move & Groove. Whether it’s stretching, dancing, or a quiet walk in your backyard, movement in a calming, dimly lit space can be refreshing and energizing. Reflect & Commit. Use this time to think about how your daily choices impact the planet. Make a list of small, sustainable actions you can incorporate into your routine—such as reducing energy consumption, cutting down on plastic use, or supporting eco-friendly initiatives.

Beyond the Hour

The impact of Earth Hour may seem small on its own, but collectively, it sparks essential conversations on climate change and sustainability. For Filipinos, especially those in climate-vulnerable areas like Cebu, it’s an opportunity to push for lasting environmental changes at home and within the community.

So this March 22, let’s switch off and make a stand. Together, our small actions can create a big impact. Join Visayan Electric in celebrating Earth Hour and be part of a global movement for a more sustainable future.