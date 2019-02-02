Lani, Darren and Jona promise a good show in tonight’s “The Aces” concert in Waterfront Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We will give the Cebuanos a very good show.”

That was the promise made by Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha as she will share the same stage with Jona and Darren Espanto for “The Aces” concert this evening, February 2, a Saturday, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Barangay Lahug.

The three Kapamilya singers arrived in Cebu City on February 1, Friday, and met the members of Cebu Entertainment Group and bloggers for a press conference at Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestlye Village Inc. in Banilad, Cebu City.

“Para sa akin, Darren and Jona are already enough. Icing on the cake na lang ako,” Misalucha answered when asked what they can offer to Cebuanos during the concert.

“The Aces” is one of Misalucha’s major concerts after she inked a contract with Star Music in October 2018.

Directed by Marvin Caldito, “The Aces” is produced by CCC Productions.

After Cebu, the same concert will be held at SMX Convention Center in Davao City on March 2 and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 30.

For Jona, Cebuanos will expect a nice production and electrifying performances.

“This concert is once in a lifetime experience po talaga. For sure mag e-enjoy ang lahat,” she added.

Jona rose to fame in 2005 when she won the first “Pinoy Pop Superstar” in GMA Network hosted by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.

Dubbed as the “Fearless Diva”, Jona moved to ABS-CBN in 2016.

Just like the two other singers, Espanto is also excited for “The Aces” concert.

“It is an honor po to share the same stage with them. There is a bit pressure po kasi ang galing nila,” the 17-year old said.

Espanto’s fans should also look forward with his never been done performances.

“May gagawin ako for the first time, vocally. I am excited about that and the production,” he said.

Espanto made a name in the industry after he finished second in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Kids Philippines” in 2014./elb