Jealous husband shoots wife, self after receiving text message about wife’s alleged affair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A text message from an unknown sender suggesting about his wife’s alleged affair with another man drove a husband to shoot his wife and himself in Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu on Saturday, February 2.

Both the husband and the wife survived the shooting, but the husband, who shot himself in the head, was in serious condition and was rushed to a Cebu City hospital, said Senior Inspector Landy Divina Gracia of the Tuburan Police Station in a phone interview.

Divina Gracia said that the wife was recuperating in the town hospital from the gunshot wound in the right arm.

According to the investigation, she said, that the husband, who was resting inside the house, allegedly received a text message from an unknown sender that his wife allegedly had an affair with another man.

The wife then was washing clothes when the husband confronted her about the text message that he had just received.

The wife, however, refused to answer the husband and continued doing her chore.

This angered the husband more, who left her and went inside the house.

He then returned a few minutes later with a gun and shot the wife, who fell to the ground after being hit in the arm.

The husband, thinking that his wife was already dead, pointed the gun to his head and fired.

Both were rushed to the town hospital but the husband, who was in serious condition, was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Divina Gracia said that they also could not determine yet what weapon the husband used in the shooting because they had not recovered the gun yet./dbs