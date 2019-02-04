Mom from Alcantara nabbed for sexually exploiting her two daughters, below 1-year-old niece

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 32-year-old mother was arrested for child exploitation and cyberpornography in a rescue operation by the members of the Women and Children Protection Center – Visayas Field Unit (WCPCVFU) in Alcantara town, Cebu, on Monday afternoon, February 4.

The mother reportedly exploited her 13-year-old daughter for cyberpornography in their home where the minor was repeatedly instructed to perform sexually explicit acts in front of an online livestream for the last three months starting November.

She was caught in the act of offering to sexually abuse her daughter and livestream the sexually explicit acts to a foreigner online in exchange for money.

The mother’s younger daughter, a three-year-old toddler; and a niece, who is below one year old, was also removed from her care after online surveillance revealed that she posted non-explicit images of the younger children online.

A search was also conducted in the house owned by the suspect’s aunt where the WCPCVFU with the Anti-Cybercrime Group Region 7 found money transfer receipts showing the suspect’s previous transactions with foreigners.

The rescued children are currently under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) where they will undergo psychosocial intervention including therapy and rehabilitation.

They would only be returned to the community after a comprehensive family home and risk assessment is conducted to confirm that the home is a safe place for the children, and that they will no longer be in danger of sexual abuse or exploition.

The International Justice Mission (IJM), a non-governmental organization which supports the rescue and rehabilitation of victims of Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC), expressed relief for the rescue of the children and gratefulness to the Philippine law enforcers.

“Today’s successful OSEC rescue and arrest operation in the towns of Alcantara and Ronda is a reminder that the WCPC Visayas Field Unit is carrying out operations against online traffickers all across the Visayas,” said Lawyer John Tanagho, IJM Cebu Field Office director./dbs