Love wins: Cebuana beauty queen marries her high school girl crush

Their love story started when both attended an all-girl high school in Cebu City.

Who would have thought that Vida Doriza Reya-Base and Verna Base had a crush on each other?

“She was very famous in our school for being one of the varsity girls (volleyball),” Vida tells Cebu Daily News Digital.

A native of Barangay Tisa, Verna was active into sports while Vida, a resident of Barangay Apas, was a type of school girl who loved anime, History Channel, and books. Still, they managed to get together.

But in early 2000, they separated ways when Verna moved to California to finish her education.

Verna, now 28, graduated with a Bachelor in Business Management Major in Human Resources Management degree at the Western Governors University.

Vida, 27, for her part, finished Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Double Major in Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of San Carlos (USC).

Still the one

In 2012, the universe conspired for them to touch base again. With the help of a friend, Vida found a way to communicate with Verna.

One thing was sure, their feelings for each other did not change.

As they officially became a couple in 2012, they had to endure the long distance relationship.

But time difference did not matter. Both communicated through Facetime and Messenger applications.

Soon, they got to see each other and even frequently traveled to various parts in the Philippines and around the world.

On December 12, 2017, Verna proposed to Vida at the famous reclining giant Buddha in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

“It was not about being happier in a same sex relationship but it was about being happy with the right person, specifically,” recalls Vida, a familiar name in Cebu’s pageant world who has won several beauty titles.

After the engagement, Verna went back to California where she works as a financial connoisseur.

They initially planned to hold the wedding in 2020 but things changed when Vida went to California in January 2018 for a vacation.

“We went snowboarding and she just randomly asked if we should just marry the same year (2018),” the Cebuana beauty queen recalls.

They tied the knot on December 15, 2018 with a travel-themed wedding in Los Angeles, California.

It was an intimate celebration attended by 25 close family and friends.

Not alone

Vida comes from the entertainment industry in Cebu. She is a professional model and a member of Models Association of Cebu (M.A.C).

She joined several pageants like Binibining Cebu 2017 and Miss Cebu 2016.

Vida also represented the Philippines in Miss Asia Awards 2017 held in Seoul, South Korea.

It was not hard for Vida to open up about their relationship especially in the entertainment industry.

“Because I know I am not alone. I have this awesome family and friends in Cebu who love me for being me especially to coach Jay who never fails to remind me of reality every time my head is in the clouds, thinking that the world is always bright and is made of sparkles and rainbows,” she says.

Despite the acceptance of other people, some are still surprised by their relationship.

“Like I said in the past, I really do not like making a big fuss about my preferences. For those who did not have any clue, I completely understand because I was never pressured to tell anyone at first meeting like, hey, my name is Vida and I am into women, too. Would not that be weird?” she adds.

Vida also admits that sometimes, she gets hurt by people’s criticisms.

“Some people who are close to my heart even told me that I am an abomination and that my soul will burn in hell. I get emotional sometimes,” she told CDN Digital.

Just like other girls, Vida also experienced dating men in the past and learned so much from them.

“l do not think it is fair to compare those relationships with regards to being male or female, because I see people as human beings and not as to what kind of people they are or what are their sexual preference,” she adds.

Lessons and advice

Communication is always important in a relationship.

“We never sleep with an angry heart. We always hear each other out. As a couple, we have learned that communication does not solely mean just saying what you must and need to say. It also means that we need to listen to understand and not listen just to talk back,” she says.

The couple also learned to compromise and understand each other.

“Be selfless and forgiving. Have fun with each other. Make everyday a fun day for with your spouse, play tag or play hide and seek,” she adds.

But what is her piece of advice to people who are struggling to open up about their identity?

“There is no right time or perfect moment to come out. You should never feel the pressure to give yourself a label based on your sexual preferences. You should slowly accept who you are and be always proud about you. At the same time, be kind always,” she says. /elb