STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Questions on Ashley’s death cry loud for answers

The beautiful and intelligent lady, the late Ashley Avila Abad, had joined the solemn procession for the feast of the Santo Nino on the afternoon of Saturday, January 19, 2019, before the tragic incident in the evening of the same day.

Her parents lovingly and carefully nurtured her. They sent her to a prestigious and expensive school so that she could get substantial quality training and at the same time acquire good Christian values while on her way to her success.

Ashley’s parents said they observed their daughter as a straightforward person. They never noticed something unusual with her. She was physically, mentally and morally healthy.

As per reliable source, after joining the religious activities for the fiesta senor, Ashely’s boyfriend, Nel Spencer Tiu, who is from a well-to-do family, visited her in their house. He asked permission from Ashley’s parents that he would invite her to a party.

The parents trusted the boyfriend.

They never thought that it was the last time that they saw and talked to their loving daughter. They never had an idea that it was also the last time that they saw and talked to Ashley’s boyfriend in a plain and simple manner. Now, they need a court order, as invoked by Tiu.

Everyone can perfectly understand the side of the parents why they need to talk to Tiu who was the last person they saw in their naked eyes as their daughter’s companion. They need to talk to the person to whom they entrusted their daughter.

Note that it is a fact that Ashley died because of drug overdose. The autopsy result revealed that she died by a party drug named ecstasy. These facts are, for now, non-debatable. The parents just want to know the circumstances why their daughter was able to take such drugs when they never noticed her as a drug user.

The unavoidable questions are: did Ashley take the party drug voluntarily? Did Tiu influence Ashley to take such drugs? Did he trick Ashley into taking her lady’s drinks mixed with the party drug? or did his circle of friends do it to Ashley?

When Ashley collapsed, why did he not bring her immediately to the nearest hospital? Why did he and his friends evaporate from the area the very moment Ashley needed them so much? Why was that it was the security personnel in the area who brought Ashley to the hospital?

Those are just samples of elementary questions that need simple but sincere answers. Why is Tiu so technical now by mentioning a court order? If he had nothing to do with Ashley’s tragic fate, why is he hiding until now? Is he not the one giving the public a negative perception in line with the circumstantial principle that flight is an evidence of guilt?

Is it not contrary to human conduct for a boyfriend who is supposed to cry justice to what happened to her girlfriend, to be the one giving a hard time for the parents and the authorities to know the truth? What about his circle of friends who were with him during the tragic incident?

Ashley’s parents cannot be blamed for approaching President Rodrigo Duterte to help them in seeking justice. On the other hand, President Duterte’s strong order to the police to run after Tiu must be construed to be within the bounds of the law.