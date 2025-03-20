cdn mobile

LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to bad weather

By: Emmariel Ares, Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Digital | March 20,2025 - 12:45 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 12 areas in Cebu on Thursday, March 20, 2025, cancelled face-to-face classes due to inclement weather.

These are the towns of Santa Fe, Pilar, Madridejos, Bantayan, San Remigio, Poro, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Carmen and the cities of Danao and Talisay.

Rainy weather in Cebu due to shear line may last until Sunday

Since Tuesday, March 18, Cebu had been experiencing damp weather due to the presence of a shear line affecting several parts of the Visayas.

The state weather bureau said light to moderate rains, with occassional heavy ones, will likely prevail until Sunday, March 23.

Improved weather may return next week, they added. 

