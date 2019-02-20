College degree for presidential, senatorial bets? Pacquiao agrees

MANILA, Philippines—Now that he is finishing a college degree, neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao is in favor of making it a requirement for those who are gunning for the senatorial and presidential seat.

“Sa akin, sang-ayon naman ako dun,” Pacquiao said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel on Wednesday when asked about the proposal wherein anyone who is aspiring to run for president or senator must be a college degree holder.

Told he might not qualify if a college degree would become a prerequisite, the senator revealed that he is studying and would soon get a college degree.

“Yes, nag-aaral ako,” he said.

Asked if he already has a degree, the senator simply said: “Malapit na.”

He refused to give further details, except saying that the school is located in Manila.

Pacquiao stressed the importance of knowing the problems of he country.

Despite this, the senator refused to say if his decision to return to school was in preparation for his possible run in 2022.

Pacquiao reiterated he has no plans of running for a higher post and said he would need God’s guidance to decide on the matter.