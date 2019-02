Cebu City, Philippines — The reigning champions Lycans got off to a fine start as the clobbered Penthel, 85-74, at the start of Season 6 of the Duterte Basketball League last Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street.

Former University of San Carlos (USC) standout Sam Hermosa led the way for the team of businessman and sportsman Melchor Aropo, with 20 points while Russel Moneva pumped in 13.

Last season’s runners-up, Paragsa, also debuted in dominant fashion as they routed NJEB Construction, 106-77.

Junrey Hoybia paced the team with 19 points while Leonidis Paragsa added 18.

In other games, Jeps Merchandise edged HLT & JDC, 66-64, as two former aces of USC’s run to the finals back in 2006 — Jam Ferraren and Troy Mercader — connived to score a combined 41 markers.

JTR also beat Evo, 89-82, as Mark Berdin and Brian Gomez tallied 20 and 19 points, respectively.

And finally, H & G bested the Sherilin-Rad Teamwear Warriors, 81-68, as Allan Saavedra exploded for 31 points. /bmjo