Ex-convict nabbed anew for illegal drugs in Medellin

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Drugs worth P2.38 million were confiscated from an ex-convict who is part of the police’s watchlist of drug personalities in Barangay Daanglungsod in Medellin town, northern Cebu on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019.

Operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and the Medellin Police Station arrested Jeffrey Tumulak, 43, whose name is reportedly included in the watchlist of drug personalities in Cebu province by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

Tumulak was caught in his house in Sitio Sanggutan, Barangay Daanlungsod, Medellin.

A total of 350 grams of shabu packed in large and medium plastic containers were seized from Tumulak, who is now detained at the Medellin District Jail.

Police also confiscated a .45 caliber pistol, and P4,500 worth of cash believed to be drug money.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the PIB, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that Tumulak was formerly detained for peddling illegal drugs in 2018 but the case lodged against him was dismissed. However, Batobalonos said they received information that he continued his illegal activities after being released from jail.

Batobalonos added that Tumulak can dispose around 100 to 200 grams of shabu per week in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, and even in the area where he lives in Medellin town.

“Gi-under surveillance na namo ni siya sukad nakadawat mi ug reports nga gapamaligya gihapon siya (ug illegal drugs). Nadakpan na ni siya sa una (last year) pero nakagawas gihapon,” said Batobalonos. /bmjo