MANILA, Philippines — A 150-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Cebu, owned by Spanish company Acciona Energia Global, is set to start operations in 2026, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

150-MW solar plant in Cebu to begin operations by 2026

The BOI, under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), announced that the Daanbantayan Solar Plant began construction on March 16.

“This project highlights the tangible impact of the Green Lane program, showcasing its success in attracting investors, particularly in renewable energy,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said in a statement.

“It serves as a meaningful milestone, paving the way for more projects that advance our mission to promote green investments and create job opportunities for Filipinos,” Roque added.

According to the BOI, Acciona committed to invest P7.5 billion in the facility.

The agency added that its project is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs in Cebu.

The BOI described this development as a significant milestone in advancing energy sustainability, especially in a region that has traditionally trailed behind highly urbanized areas like Metro Manila in adopting renewable energy.

José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq, chair and chief executive officer of Acciona, said the facility is the group’s first in the Philippines, touting it as the biggest under construction in the Visayas.

“This project supports the government’s goal of increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix, ensuring energy security and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” Domecq said.

READ: Acciona expands presence, social impact activities in PH

Battery storage

The solar park, with a peak capacity of 176 MW and a base capacity of 150 MW, is equipped with a battery storage system.

Once operational, it is expected to generate energy equivalent to the volume consumed by around 300,000 people, according to the company executive.

The BOI said the plant is strategically situated less than 1 kilometer from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ Talisay substation, with the project serving as a key connection between the eastern and central parts of the Visayas grid.

The BOI added that the facility marks the country’s first public-private partnership in the energy sector, developed in collaboration with the Cebu provincial government.

The facility is expected to generate approximately 280 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP