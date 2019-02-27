Cebu City Niños climb to second place in Batang Pinoy Visayas Regional Finals

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — The defending overall champions Cebu City Niños got back on the right track after surpassing Cebu Province for second place after the third day of competition in the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Regional Finals on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Cebu City climbed from fourth place on the first day to second place on Wednesday with a gold, silver and bronze medal tally of 25-34-30.

Cebu Province dropped to third with a medal haul of 25-17-27.

Host Iloilo City continues to dominate this week-long competition with a 29-24-25 tally.

This multi-sporting event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission will end on March 2. /bmjo