China truck manufacturing firm expands to Visayas, picks Cebu company as distributor

MANDAUE CITY — Cebu company Al Prime International Motor Corp. has been designated as authorized distributor of the Visayas of Sinotruk, China’s biggest heavy duty truck manufacturing company.

Al Prime Chairman Oscar Chua noted an increasing demand for quality heavy trucks due to the infrastructure buildup and booming construction in the country.

“We see the opportunity in this business and the area by which we will be able to complement the industry,” Chua said.

Al Prime also inaugurated on Friday, March 1, its new sales and service center located at their showroom along UN Avenue, Mandaue City.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo graced the blessing and inauguration. Also present were Al Prime executives led by chairman Chua and president Andrew Lim and Sinotruk international president Zheng Xu Yang./dbs