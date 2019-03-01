Miss Teen Philippines Cebu screening on March 2

Cebu City, Philippines — If you want to be the next teen beauty queen from Central Visayas, then read on.

Dexter Alazas, the regional coordinator for Miss Teen Philippines, confirmed that a screening will be held at SM City Cebu on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

“We value beauty and brains here over

body and sexiness,” he said.

The pageant does not encourage candidates to put too much make up, wig, and hair extensions.

The pageant has no swimwear segment, instead, it only has opening number, long gown, and question and answer portion.

Alazas said what matters is the intelligence who can promote their advocacy on, “global readiness through education.”

Interested applicants should be 14 to 18 years old. They must be all natural-born Filipino, enrolled at school, and at least 5-feet-2-inches tall.

Requirements also include a copy of birth certificate, school identification card, and application form.

Applicants are advised to wear denim jeans, white sleeves, and at least three-inch heels.

Those who will pass the screening process will compete for the Miss Teen Philippines-Central Visayas 2019 title on March 17 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

“The winners will represent Central Visayas for the national pageant,” he said.

Former representatives and Miss Teen Philippines winners from Cebu were Beatrice Villegas Osmeña, Victoria Leslie Ingram, and Bianca Williamsen. /bmjo