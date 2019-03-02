DepEd: Graduation for Grade six completers to continue this school year

LOOK: The Department of Education (DepEd) clarified that grade six pupils will still be made to observe the graduation rites for school year 2018-2019.

DepEd Memorandum No. 025 series of 2019 issued on March 1 said that a proposal to replace the graduation rites with a moving up ceremony for Grade six completers is still under discussion by the Executive Committee. A copy of the memo was posted on the DepEd Tayo Facebook page this afternoon.

“Should this be approved, DepEd assures all concerned that this will be announced with sufficient lead time,” says the memo signed by Secretary Leonor Briones.

“Apologies are extended for any inconvenience or confusion this may have caused.”