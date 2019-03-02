Fire damages stockroom of Jagobiao National High School

LOOK: The stockroom of the Jagobiao National High School was damaged in a fire that hit the public school premise late this afternoon, March 2, said a Facebook post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

The fire was placed under control by Mandaue City firefighters shortly after it broke at past 5 p.m.

Responding firemen are yet to determine the case of the fire, the first to be reported in the city during the fire prevention month celebration. /Photos from the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page