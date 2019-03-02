Fire damages stockroom of Jagobiao National High School
LOOK: The stockroom of the Jagobiao National High School was damaged in a fire that hit the public school premise late this afternoon, March 2, said a Facebook post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office.
The fire was placed under control by Mandaue City firefighters shortly after it broke at past 5 p.m.
Responding firemen are yet to determine the case of the fire, the first to be reported in the city during the fire prevention month celebration. /Photos from the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.