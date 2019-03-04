Sherilin Warriors bag first win in Duterte Basketball League

Cebu City, Philippines — The Sherilin Warriors got on track after a lackluster debut as they defeated NJEB Construction, 86-79, in the Duterte Basketball League last Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Featuring a roster composed of ex-University of San Carlos Warriors, the team of businessman Richard Mercado nabbed its first win of the tournament behind the 18 points scored by sniper Anthony Romaguerra and point guard Dave Guardiario.

Meanwhile, JEPS Merchandise, Journey to Recovery and H&G all nabbed their second straight wins.

H&G stunned reigning champions Lycans, 96-89, behind Allan Sala’s 26 points and Toytoy Minoza’s 18.

JEPS, on the other hand, took down last season’s runners-up, Paragsa, with an 82-76 victory. Former University of the Visayas standout Jerome Silva and ex-USC Warrior, Jam Ferraren scored 22 points each to lead JEPS Merchandise.

Jun Castro scored 20 even as Nelson Peralta tallied 19 to lead Journey to Recovery past Penthel, 89-83.

Evo also nabbed their first win of the competition with a dominant 70-46 win over HLT&JDC as former Cebu Institute of Technology sniper John Graf piled on 15 markers. /bmjo