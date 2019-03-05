Inayawan village chief to file cases against Sinas, Garganera

Cebu City, Philippines — Barangay Inayawan chief Bryan Repollo, backed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, will be filing cases of grave threats and and oral defamation against Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas for saying that he is involved in drug protection in his barangay.

Repollo will also file a case of cyberlibel against Councilor Joel Garganera for posting on the latter’s Facebook account the same accusations.

Repollo believes that the police are not using their intelligence funds properly since they could not even establish if he owned any licensed firearms. /bmjo