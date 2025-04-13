Gomez on Kerwin’s allegation: ‘Don’t believe somebody like him’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez vehemently denied the allegation made by Albuera mayoral candidate and self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa that the attempt on his life was politically motivated.

Espinosa earlier implicated Gomez and his wife, Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, in the alleged assassination attempt on him.

“Do not believe somebody like him who has no credibility and a self confessed drug lord. He will not do anything good for mankind,” Gomez said in a statement.

Gomez said that he is still investigating the incident. However, he noted several flaws in Espinosa’s account of what happened.

“I am still investigating what really transpired and once I have definitive details I will give an interview. For now there are so many flaws to the whole story that we are watching,” he added.

Espinosa was shot and wounded in the chest while campaigning on April 10, 2025, in Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera.

He earlier urged Gomez to look into the attack, especially since some personnel from the Ormoc Police Station were taken into custody following the incident.

One of Espinosa’s opponents in the May elections is Mayor Lucy’s brother-in-law, Vince Rama.

Espinosa is an ally of Ching Veloso, who is Gomez’s opponent in the 4th district of Leyte. /clorenciana

