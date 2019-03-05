Youthful Blue Titans trounce Bellagio in MCBL

Cebu City, Philippines — The Blue Titans flaunted their youthful exuberance as they crushed Bellagio, 87-80, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

The Blue Titans, a team composed of former Cesafi high school rivals, got off to a fast start and never looked back to get the dominant victory.

Former University of San Carlos Baby Warrior Steven Mendoza scored 21 points and hauled down nine rebounds for the winning squad.

Former Ateneo de Cebu stud Anton Chua scored 11 while ex-Adamson Baby Falcon Denzel Sabroso pitched in 10.

In other games, Sherilin Agro nabbed their second win in a row with a 129-74 humiliation of the XSembros.

John Velasco led the way for the team of businessman Richard Mercado, as he tallied 33 points.

Freeasia emerged with a 101-72 win over the Paneros as Carlos Miranda broke out for 19 points; Regla Basketball won over Kuz Control, 85-65; the Pyramid Saints blew away the Underdogs, 97-76, as Ralph Reston exploded for 30 points and 10 rebounds; Civil Basketball powered past the Sekretonians, 77-65; the 2nd Bridge Archers routed the Penguins, 113-92; Gulfwar nipped the Barracudas, 97-95 behind John Alvarado’s 35 markers while Nat’s Fishcrackers won over the Huskies, 99-93.

Alpha also beat the Hardcore, 105-60 even as Strive for Greatness destroyed Batch 2004, 89-68; Highland BBQ edged Epicureans, 80-77; H&G Gonzales crushed ReIgnite Hope, 111-57; TUF IT Park ran past the Warriors, 101-83; the Raging Wolves scrapped past the Well Hotel, 101-75; while the Aces of Spades beat the Alphas Basketball, 86-72. /bmjo