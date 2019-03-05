USC IT students create mobile apps for National Youth Day pilgrims

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you joining the National Youth Day (NYD) 2019 in Cebu this April?

Graduating Information Technology students from the University of San Carlos (USC) has programmed two mobile applications to make your journey educational while keeping it fun. These are “National Youth Day 2019-Kaabay” and “Pedro’s Journey.”

The Archdiocese of Cebu and USC launched on Tuesday, March 5, the two applications which the pilgrims can use while attending the NYD 2019 this April 23 to 28. Both applications are available for download in Google Playstore.

Read more: Catholic faithful urged to help out National Youth Day pilgrims

Kaabay features a countdown to the NYD 2019. The application contains social media updates on the event, pilgrim’s guide about the activities and a copy of the prayer guide for the different events in NYD 2019.

Pedro’s Journey, meanwhile, features an interactive game where the player will get to explore religious sites in Cebu that will be visited by the pilgrims during the actual NYD 2019.

“The delegates are able to engagingly learn about the history of specific places here. There are one main game and three mini-games. The main game is in the narrative mode where the pilgrim get to learn about the story of the specific place within the game there are quizzes in between to check if you were able to pay attention to it,” said fourth-year IT student Nicolas Andre Ferraren who is one of the developers of Pedro’s Journey.

Angie Ceniza, the adviser of the IT students, said an alumna who is part of the organizing team of the NYD 2019 approached them to ask the students who are taking the Capstone class, which is equivalent to the thesis of other degree programs, to come up with the app.

Aside from passing the Capstone class, programming and launching the applications will also serve as the students’ community extension service, which is one of their graduation requirement./dbs